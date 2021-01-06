Frances M. Madzelan of Riverhead died on Jan. 3, 2021 at her home. She was 58 years old.

She was born on May 15, 1962 to Stanley Madzelan and Annette Hubbard. She has a sister Barbara Bouchard (Gilles).

She graduated from high school. She worked as a postal work for the United States Postal Service in Riverhead.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.