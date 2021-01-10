Sign-up for the 2021 lacrosse teams hosted by the Riverhead PAL is open until Friday, Jan. 15.
Parents and guardians may access the registration form via the Town of Riverhead website and must mail them to 210 Howell Avenue Riverhead, NY 11901. The teams are open to players in kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration is $75 for Riverhead residents and $85 for non-residents.
The season will begin mid-March through May and practice will be held on weekday evenings. The girls lacrosse team’s games will begin on April 11 through May 23 and the boys team’s games will begin on March 21 through May 23.
For questions please call the Juvenile Aide Bureau at (631)727-4500 ext. 273
