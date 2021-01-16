Support the Southold Historical Society and attend the “Dinner for Two by Maroni Southold” on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

“We are excited to be working with Maroni Southold once again,” said Southold Historical Society executive director Deanna Witte-Walker. “They are generous and thoughtful neighbors whose support of the Historical Society and the community is greatly appreciated. Plus, who can resist Maroni’s meatballs?”

Tickets will be sold online until Friday, Feb. 5 for $25. The meals will be able to serve two adults and can be picked from Maroni Southold, 54195 Main Road, Southold from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

The ticket will include Grandma Maroni’s Italian meatballs in a pomodoro sauce and a fresh baguette for people to make their own meatball heroes.

For more information or questions, call (631)765-5500 or visit the Southold Historical Society website.