The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Mabellyn Almonte, 16, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River on Jan. 16.

Mabellyn is described by police as a Hispanic female, 5’5” tall, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink/grey/black sweat pants, a black hoodie and sneakers, police said in a press release. Police said there was no specific destination address available for the teen when she left Little Flower. No foul play is suspected, they said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.