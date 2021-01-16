The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Mabellyn Almonte, 16, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River on Jan. 16.
Mabellyn is described by police as a Hispanic female, 5’5” tall, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink/grey/black sweat pants, a black hoodie and sneakers, police said in a press release. Police said there was no specific destination address available for the teen when she left Little Flower. No foul play is suspected, they said.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.