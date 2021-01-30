A Riverhead man was arrested on felony weapons and drug charges yesterday morning, police said in a press release last night.

Riverhead Police responded to a call about a person in a vehicle possibly needing assistance in the parking lot behind 221 East Main Street yesterday morning at 9:32 a.m., according to the police report.

Patrol officers approaching the vehicle observed numerous articles of drug paraphernalia in plain view, the report said. An investigation led to the recovery of loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Florida, police said.

Zachary Marini, 29, of Riverhead, was arrested and transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree Fourth Degree, a class E felony, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

While at Riverhead Police headquarters, Marini suffered a medical condition where he was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said. Marini remains in police custody awaiting arraignment at Peconic Bay Medical Center, according to the press release.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.