Students are Riley Avenue and Aquebogue Elementary School celebrated Black History Month with several educational activities.

Students from kindergarten through fourth grade celebrated Black History Month by learning more about famous African Americans.

Three students at Riley Avenue Elementary School — Ayden Hennings, Jessica Lopez Valasquez and Julia Viola — researched several famous African Americans and shared their findings with their classmates.

Students at Aquebogue Elementary School studied the lives and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mae Jemison, Langston Hughes, Thurgood Marshall, Sojourner Truth, Amanda Gorman, Lloyd Austin and Kamala Harris. The students created an informative walk-through gallery featuring the important work of these historical figures.

“Ultimately, Black History Month aims to inspire year-round and lifelong learning about the history, voices and experiences of Black Americans,” said Aquebogue Elementary School assistant principal Gary Karlson. “The students at Aquebogue have found the recent kickoff of Black History Month to be a powerful education on our past, an opportunity to appreciate the contributions of the present, and a chance to build an even more hopeful future together in our school, homes and communities.”

Aquebogue Elementary School principal Bryan Miltenberg and Karlson read stories and the history of several historical African Americans during the morning announcements.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release