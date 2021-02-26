Nellie J. Tysz of Riverhead died on Feb. 23, 2021, at the the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 86 years old.

She was born in Riverhead to Mikolaj and Mary Tysz. She graduated Riverhead High School in 1952. She worked at Suffolk County National Bank (now Peoples United Bank) until she retired.

She volunteered at Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Her hobbies included barbecues, enjoying the Long Island summers, eating local cuisine, spending time with her family and caring for cats.

She was predeceased by her partner Paul B. Larrabee and siblings Joseph, Anna, Katherine, Rose and Peter. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral and mass will be held on Saturday Feb. 27 at 10:15 am at Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Church Cemetery in Riverhead.