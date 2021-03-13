Here’s a recap of current vaccine eligibility and availability in New York State.

Who is eligible to get vaccinated?

Residents 60 years of age and older

Health care workers

First responders

Teachers

Public transit workers

Public safety workers

Grocery store workers

Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery workers

Residents and staff in congregate settings

People with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions (see list)

Beginning March 17:

Government employees

Nonprofit workers

Essential building service workers

Where are vaccines available?

Vaccine distribution eligibility has been expanded. Beginning March 17, all providers except pharmacies will be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker.

Pharmacies can vaccinate people age 60 and up and teachers.

Currently, 44 CVS stores in New York are offering appointments for vaccines, including one in Riverhead and one in Southampton. You can use the CVS website, the CVS mobile app (App Store, Google Play) , or call 1-800-746-7287 to book an appointment.

Walgreens will also soon be offering vaccinations to New Yorkers at select locations. To create and account and check eligibility and availability for the vaccine, visit the Walgreens website.

State-run mass vaccination sites

The Stony Brook site, located at the university’s Innovation and Discovery Center at 1500 Stony Brook Road, is currently the closest state-run site for residents of the East End.

Another state-run site will be opening at Stony Brook University’s Southampton Campus “in the coming weeks,” state legislators announced this week. Details will be announced soon, they said. Once the site is open, appointments will be scheduled via the state website or hotline.

All eligible New Yorkers can make appointments at any state-run vaccination site using the state’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Tips for using the state’s website

On the state website, even though it says “No Appointments Available Currently” on the “Am I Eligible” home page (which displays the list of all state-run sites across New York) click the “Get Started” button at the bottom of the page anyway.

Provide the information requested on the next page (date of birth, gender, NY residency and zip code) click the consent box and click the “Submit” button at the bottom of the page.

On the next page, click “Locate Providers.” This will take you to a list of providers. If it says “Status: No Appointments Available Currently” for the Stony Brook University site, don’t be discouraged. Be patient. Keep clicking the blue “Update” button at the top of the page. Appointments do open up and if you keep refreshing by clicking the “Update” button, you can snag one. Try this at different times of the day, morning afternoon and night.

Get on a waiting list

Residents who meet state eligibility requirements can also sign up on a waiting list maintained by Sun River Health. Sun River will be administering vaccinations to members of eligible groups at the various county health centers in the future, including their location at the county center in Riverside.

Additional information

Remember: Vaccines are distributed free of charge. There are three vaccines currently authorized by the federal government. Two, Pfizer and Moderna, are two-dose vaccines. The third, Johnson & Johnson, is one dose.

For additional information about the vaccines see the FDA website.

As of March 13, all state-run sites except the Javits Center in Manhattan are currently distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

Remember also that vaccine appointment availability changes from moment to moment, at state mass-vaccination sites and at pharmacies. Keep trying.

Editor’s note: This page will be updated with new information as it becomes available.