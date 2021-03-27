Riverhead High School senior Olivia Niewiadomski has been offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2025.

Olivia was nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by both Rep. Lee Zeldin and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.



She is a four-year participant in Riverhead High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, in which she serves as executive officer. She is also a graduate of the NJROTC Leadership Academy in Newport, Rhode Island, as well as the Senior Leaders Seminar, and attended the Naval Academy’s selective summer seminar last June.

Olivia, of Aquebogue, is a member of her school’s National Honor Society, ranks 13th in her graduating class, and belongs to the varsity cross-country and track and field teams.

In addition to her Annapolis appointment, Olivia received a four-year, full-tuition Navy ROTC scholarship offer to attend Cornell University’s engineering program.

