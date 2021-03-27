The Riverhead Police Department, joined by members of other law enforcement agencies and town officials saluted veteran Sgt. Stephen (Tim) Palmer as he finished his last shift Friday afternoon, during a traditional walk-out ceremony outside headquarters.

Palmer retired after 36 years of service, 30 as a sergeant.

Lt. Rick Boden, who attended supervisory school with Palmer, and was promoted to the rank of sergeant on the same day in September 1991, said the decision to retire is “not an easy thing.”

“You put your heart and soul into something for so long,” Boden said.

Palmer took his job seriously, Boden said. “He was a serious boss. He was old school. He backed up the men and women who worked for him. Everyone always got home safe under Tim’s watch,” he said.

Palmer’s son, Colin, spoke of his dad’s accomplishments, which included being recognized by the American Red Cross for saving someone’s life with the Heimlich maneuver and being recognized by the police department for pulling someone out of a burning building, he said. He spoke of his father’s dedication to the police department, his family and his community — serving as a Little League coach and PAL soccer coach, as a library trustee and as a member of the town’s anti-bias task force.

“When I first joined the department I looked around and saw a lot of old guys who had been with the department since the 1950s and I thought it was time for them to retire,” Palmer said. “It wasn’t too long after that I woke up and looked around and I was one of the old guys.”

Palmer reflected on changes in the town and the department over the years and said, “It’s hard to cope with the fact that I’m not going to be part of the changes to come… This department will always be family to me. I love my job and I will miss you guys always,” he said.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, a retired sergeant herself, assured Palmer there’s life after police work and he will enjoy it. Council members Catherine Kent and Frank Beyrodt also attended the ceremony.

After the ceremonial walk down the steps of headquarters and the final salute, the sergeant took a radio and called into headquarters for the last time.

“Operator 19. I’m 10-28. Godspeed,” he said in a quiet voice.

“Operator 19,” came the reply from headquarters. “We wish you a very long, happy and healthy retirement. You’re 10-28 at 1517.”

Members of Palmer’s family, in addition to Colin, included his wife Christine, his son Tim and Tim’s girlfriend Kayla Lessard.