Aquebogue Elementary School students attended a virtual assembly hosted by Quogue Wildlife Refuge.
Environmental educator Cara Fernandes introduced the students to several different birds of prey such as owls and hawks. The students watched the animals and asked questions such as their eating and sleeping habits in their natural habitats.
The assembly was sponsored by the school’s parent-teacher organization.
