A Riverhead auto dealership owned by the same family for 45 years has changed hands.

Riverhead Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram has been acquired by Steven Gomes, the owner of Stevens 112 Ford in Patchogue and Ford-Lincoln dealerships in Smithtown and Jersey City, New Jersey.

The transfer closed on Friday, Stevens’ controller Paula Costantini said.

The auto dealership, located in a building on West Main Street that dates back to the 1930s, is poised for a move to Route 58, just west of Mill Road.

The Strollo family, which owned and operated Riverhead Dodge-Ram and added the Chrysler-Jeep franchise in 2017, gained final site plan approval in January to build a new showroom and service department on the Route 58 site.

Costantini said Gomes plans to have the Route 58 location built and open within a year.