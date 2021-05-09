January 10, 1943 — April 26, 2021

Frank J. Masterson, 78, of Calverton, NY passed away peacefully on April 26th. (He never did like Mondays!)

Frank was a true legend, and his legacy will live on through all who had the privilege to know and love him. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Debbie, their two children Kelly and Ryan, daughter in law, Kate and Granddaughter, Emmalyn. (He would also proudly tell you about his grandson on the way!) Over the holidays, Frank was recognized as the Worlds Best Grandpa. An impressive feat after 40 consecutive years defending his title of #1 Dad. He was also everyone’s favorite uncle – as nearly 50 nieces and nephews would gladly attest. A family gathering wouldn’t really get started until Uncle Frank pulled up in his shiny black MGA – fashionably late, of course!

Time spent with Frank was always time well-spent. “Nothing Beats Fun” was among his most famous mottos, and he had a lot of it. No one could make you feel welcome or create a memory with you easier. No one had better stories or could tell a better story and Frank had enough for 10 lifetimes.

So long as it wouldn’t mess up his hair, Frank would give you the sweater off his back. He made a career, both professionally and in his personal time, of helping people. He recently retired from his job as a senior advocate for Suffolk County and was a longtime member of the community service group Riverhead Lions – twice receiving Lion of the Year honors for his altruistic achievements. In fact, as officially proclaimed by the Town of Riverhead, March 18 is “Lion Frank Masterson Day” in the town.

Frank was a man of many talents, who could do just about anything he set his mind to (except golf, terrible golfer). He could fix or make about anything…usually without getting hurt. He was a fantastic cook/bartender who effortlessly cooked a Thanksgiving dinner as long as you obliged his requests to “get out of my kitchen.” He was a walking encyclopedia of everything that cost a nickel in the 1950s.

Frank will be so dearly missed but his family will not let his memory fade…there are too many good stories to be told.

Due to COVID-19, the family held a small gathering and religious ceremony. A more open celebration of life for the true “Life of the Party” will take place over the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you wish to honor Frank, do as he would: do something nice for someone today and make someone feel special – “It’s nice to be nice.” Hug your family (hard) and tell them you love them.

