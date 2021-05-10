Fourth grade students in Kelly Dillon’s class at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School helped improve the school’s Star Garden.

The students removed debris, removed weeds and planted new flowers. They also added a flag they purchased with funds they raised during a recycling campaign. The garden clean-up was part of a persuasive writing unit for students to write their thoughts on ways to help the Earth.

Support local journalism.

Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.