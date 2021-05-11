Charles F. Crofts of Cutchogue died on May 8, 2021. He was 84 years old.

He was born on Feb. 23, 1937. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired from Grumman Aerospace Corporation where we worked in warfare systems and as a flight test engineer and a project manager. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Cutchogue Fire Department and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a former Boy Scout.

He is survived by his former wife Rosemarie, sons Charles, Chris and Michael, sisters Margy Skelly, Randy Burke and Jean Jaworski and companion Elaine Meyer-Syrkin.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, May 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home and Cutchogue Fire Department services will begin at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Interment with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations to Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.