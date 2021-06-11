Give the gift of life at a community blood drive on Wednesday, June 16 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead.

“Increasing Long Island’s blood supply is very important as we head into the summer months, when the need for blood donations is at its highest,” said Senator Anthony Palumbo. “The region’s blood supplies are critically low due to the pandemic and I once again urge local residents to donate to help their fellow Long Islanders in times of need.”

Palumbo is hosting the blood drive in coordination with New York Blood Center. All donors will receive a free blood donor t-shirt.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online or by calling (646)739-1927.

COVID-19 protocols require donors to wear a face mask or covering, have their temperature taken and have been symptom-free for the last 14 days. If a potential donor has had COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive or are under self-quarantine restrictions then they may not donate.