A Riverhead man was arrested on drug charges yesterday following an investigation by the East End Drug Task Force.

Tywan R. Jones, a/k/a “Touch,” age 41, was arrested for the alleged possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl after police executed a search warrant at an apartment in John Wesley Village-Three in Riverhead.

The investigation was prompted by community complaints, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said in a press release.

“This is exactly why community engagement is so important,” Sini said. “Law enforcement was able to arrest an alleged drug dealer and seize crack cocaine and fentanyl off our streets because of the vigilance of community members,” he said.

In response to community complaints, the East End Drug Task Force conducted an investigation into suspected illegal drug sales in the apartment complex in Riverhead, Sini said. Pursuant to the investigation, the task force and Riverhead Town Police Department’s detective division and COPE unit executed a search warrant yesterday at approximately 7 p.m. at 3 Aldersgate, Apt. 1706.

Jones was charged with: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in third degree, with intent to sell; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a scale, according to the district attorney.

Jones was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court today and was remanded to the custody of the Suffolk County sheriff.

The East End Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit funded by the office of the Suffolk County district attorney. The task force includes detectives, police officers and law enforcement personnel from state, county, town and village law enforcement agencies as well as the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.