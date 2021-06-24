Riverhead History Donation Day will be held on July 10 for anybody in the community who would like to submit an item or photograph historically significant to the Town of Riverhead.

The donations will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Historian Georgette Case’s office at 542 East Main Street. This is Case’s first donation event, as she usually receives items through the mail or by an individual donation. Through years of work, Case has collected over 4,000 original town documents and items dating from 1796 to the 1920s.

“I’m hopeful that people will donate,” Case said. “I’m hoping that with the fact that people were basically home bound… that they might have gone through their attic, the basement, the closet to find things… and they don’t have the heart to throw it out, but they don’t want to keep it. That would be something that I would take.”

Case welcomes anything pertaining to Riverhead families and businesses, from inscribed shaving mugs and receipts, to old photographs and graduation tassels.

Appointments are required and can be made by emailing [email protected] or by leaving a message at 631-369-9717. Only 16 appointments are available.