Members of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association gathered on the lawn of the George Young Community Center this morning to celebrate the 245th anniversary of American independence.

Despite threatening skies, a crowd of more than 30 people turned out for the event, the third annual Independence Day celebration hosted by the civic.

Civic association president Jim Derenze reflected on the meaning of independence as the community emerges from the COVID pandemic.

“As we come out of this pandemic, the ideal of freedom is especially relevant this Fourth of July,” Derenze said. “We’re free again to be with our loved ones, without fear of infection. We’re free of mask mandates. We can dine at our favorite local restaurants, sip wines at our great vineyards and shop at our favorite stores,” he said. “We are free of the anxiety and worry that any gathering of two or more of us would put us in danger of illness,” he said.

“COVID-19 did show us Americans stand together and sacrifice to help each other,” Derenze said, pointing to the service given by health care workers, first responders and essential workers.

“Neighbors and friends here in Riverhead checked up on each other and did what was needed and right, often for complete strangers.” He recalled the words of Thomas Jefferson: “May I never get too busy in my own affairs that I fail to respond to the needs of others with kindness and compassion.”

“On this Independence Day, let us remember, be inspired by and act on Thomas Jefferson’s words,” Derenze said.

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, council members Catherine Kent, Frank Beyrodt and Ken Rothwell, Deputy Supervisor Devon Higgins and Town Historian Georgette Case attended today’s event, which was organized on behalf of the civic by member John Newman, the event’s coordinator and master of ceremonies.

The town historian brought Revolutionary War era history home, harkening back to a time before the signing of the Declaration of Independence as she recounted the role of Long Islanders — and in particular, men from the local area — in the battle for freedom from the British Empire.

“Let’s go back one year to between May and August of 1775. What is so important about 1775 for those who lived on Long Island? Men from our area, and other parts of the state, were putting their lives in jeopardy by signing documents known as the Associations,” Case said. She read excerpts from the Association document.

“In other words, these men were affirming their rights and liberties as an American to take whatever measures were necessary to preserve those rights and liberties,” Case said.

“The Association document continues, and I paraphrase:

‘We, the freeholders and inhabitants of the County of Suffolk, greatly alarmed at the British wanting to raise revenue in America, are shocked by the bloody scene occurring in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, do solemnly resolve never to be under the dominance of Britain,’ they wrote.”

The residents of the towns of East Hampton, Southampton, Southold and Shelter Island put their lives in jeopardy by gathering signatures on the Association document. Riverhead, Case reminded the crowd, did not yet exist; it was part of the Town of Southold until 1792.

Case recalled how Long Island patriots escaped British rule on Long Island by fleeing across the Sound to Connecticut. One of the refugees, Capt. Paul Reeve, commander of the 9th Regiment of Minute Men, is Case’s sixth great-grandfather. He is buried in the tiny cemetery alongside the Riverhead Methodist Church on East Main Street.

“July 4 is not only a day to celebrate but to reflect on the founders of this country who took a stand and placed their names on the local Associations,” Case said.

“Today and every day we should reflect upon how fortunate we are to live in a country founded on the principles of equality for all,” Giglio said.

“We are a nation made up of people with different ethnicities, backgrounds and lifestyles. And those differences create a vibrant country like no other,” she said.

“I hope that everyone will be celebrating this fourth of July surrounded by family and friends. We all deserve it after a year spent without gatherings.” Giglio thanked first responders and health care workers “who worked tirelessly to help get us back on the road to normalcy,” and who are “the embodiment of the resilient American spirit.”

She urged all to spend the holiday “reflecting on how lucky we are to be living in the greatest country in the world.”

Rothwell spoke on behalf of Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who had a prior commitment. “She wants to thank you and all you do for Jamesport,” he said.

“In 1776, John Adams predicted in a letter to his wife Abigail that July 2 would be celebrated by succeeding generations as the greatest anniversary festival and should be solemnized with pomp and parade, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illumination from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward, forever more,” Rothwell said.

“Af we know, John Adams was a couple of days off,” he said. “But his vision prevailed. His vision became the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, becoming the birth date of the United States of America. It was a critical turning point in our nation,” Rothwell said. “Everyone joined together to foster unity among the United States. And I want to note here today, this vision is what made this country free. And this vision should guide us now. John Adams’ words to his wife have never rung truer.”

The Rev. Dr. Anton DeWet of Old Steeple Community Church gave the invocation and closed the program with a prayer.

Recent Riverhead High School graduate Ethan Lucas led the gathering in singing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”

A color guard from the Riverhead VFW Post 2476 presented the colors.

