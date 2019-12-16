First Baptist Church of Riverhead hosted its 35th annual Christmas concert last night.

The concert delights and uplifts a packed house each December with music, dance and spoken word celebrating “the reason for the season.”

The event featured performances by the First Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Rosa Palmore, Melvin Robinson Jr. and Deuboyce Robinson from the group Heaven Sent, Riverhead High School chamber choir under the direction of Dena Marie Tisham and the First Baptist Church Liturgical Dance Ministry.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Emil Breitenbach Jr.