Daniel W. Byrne of Riverhead died on Dec. 12, 2019 at East End Hospice- Kanas Center. He was 89 years old.

He was born in the Bronx on July 28, 1930 to Patrick and Veronica Byrne. He graduated Cardinal Hayes High School. He studied at Manhattan College and received his bachelors in “Public Affairs — Court System Management” from Adelphi University in 1977.

He enlisted in the Army in 1948 and served on the battlefront in Korea as a member of the 77th Infantry Division. He retired from active duty in 1952 at the rank of captain and continued to serve in the Army Reserves for another 36 years, ultimately retiring as a colonel.

After active duty, he joined the New York City Courts system and retired as first deputy chief clerk of Bronx County Supreme.

He had moved from the Bronx to Stony Brook in 1965 where he raised four children with his late wife. After retiring from the Army, he moved to Riverhead where he enjoyed kayaking on the local rivers, cross-country skiing and bicycling.

He was well-respected by friends, family and colleagues, his family said in a statement. He was known for his sense of humor, fairness and thoroughness with all matters including political, logistical or even the purchase of a kayak.

He was predeceased by his brother Terrence and late wife Theresa. He is survived by his sons Patrick, Brian and Connell, daughter Kathleen Gioconda, daughter-in-law Diane, his nieces Mary Papp and Donna, his nephews Michael Papp, Steven Papp, William and Matthew, his domestic partner Cate Lynch and her children Margaret and Christopher and Christopher’s wife Jennifer and son Gavyn.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. No wake will be held per Byrne’s request. After cremation a church service will be held at St. Isidore’s in Riverhead on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram during the Spring.

