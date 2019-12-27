The cement and concrete workers union and the operating engineers union are conducting recruitments in the new year.

District Council 16 Cement and Concrete Workers Training and Education Fund will conduct a recruitment from Jan. 6, through through Jan. 17, for 20 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices.

Applications can be obtained from the DC 16 Training Center, 29-18 35th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11106, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the recruitment period. This is a limited-application recruitment. Only 300 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-serve basis. The recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 300 applications have been issued, whichever comes first. Applications must be received no later than Jan. 17.

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers Local Union No. 138 will conduct a recruitment from Jan. 27 through Feb. 7 for six operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Applications can be obtained at JATC for Operating Engineers Local Union #138, 575 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven, NY between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be completed on the premises. All applications must be received no later than Feb. 7.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Operating engineer applicants must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Cement and concrete worker applicants must have at least a 10th grade education. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship. They must be able to read and understand course materials for required classroom instruction. They must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to indenture.

Operating engineer applicants must reside in Nassau or Suffolk counties and must provide proof of residence (two items other than a driver’s license or car registration), after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Operating engineer applicants must sign an affidavit attesting that they are physically able to perform the work of an operating engineer which may include:

Working with hand and power tools.

Climbing up onto and down from heavy equipment.

Working outdoors in extreme temperatures and weather conditions.

Lifting and moving heavy tools and equipment.

Reading, hearing and understanding instructions and warnings.

Cement and concrete worker applicants must be physically able to perform the work of the trade as determined by a physical agility test. Applicants must score at least a 28 out of possible 35 points in order to be eligible. Each category is based on a 0-5 point system based on performance of task. If a candidate cannot perform the task, they will receive a score of 0 in that category.

The test includes:

Lifting two “legs” (4” x 4” x 8’ lumber, 52 lbs. total weight), placing them on a shoulder, carrying them for approximately 75 feet, and placing them neatly back on the floor.

Lifting two “ribs” (3” x 4” x 14’ lumber, 79 lbs. total weight), placing them on a shoulder, carrying them for approximately 75 feet, and placing them neatly back on the floor.

Lifting two “#8 bars” (one-inch diameter steel rods, 85 lbs. total weight), placing them on a shoulder, carrying them for approximately 75 feet, and placing them neatly back on the floor.

Lifting one bag of Portland Cement (94 lbs. total weight), placing it on a shoulder, carrying it for approximately 75 feet, and placing it neatly back on the floor.

Lifting one rubber concrete pump hose (60 lbs. total weight), placing it on a shoulder, carrying it for approximately 75 feet, and placing it neatly back on the floor.

Lifting one steel concrete pump pipe (80 lbs. total weight), placing it on a shoulder, carrying it for approximately 75 feet, and placing it neatly back on the floor.

Filling a 16-cubic-foot wheelbarrow with ¾” gravel, walking with it for approximately 50 feet, and dumping it neatly back into the original pile.

Operating engineer applicants:

Must have a valid NYS driver’s license to drive company vehicles.

Must be legally able to work in the United States. Proof will be required, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must submit a copy of a valid photo identification, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must have reliable transportation to and from work and required classes at the approved school.

Must provide three personal reference letters, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must be willing to submit to and pass a drug test at the expense of the JATC, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

All applicants must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For further information, operating engineer applicants should contact JATC for Operating Engineers, Local Union #138 at (631) 286-8677.

For further information cement and concrete worker applicants should contact District Council 16 at (718) 392-6970.

Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center.