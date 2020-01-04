A man was killed in a single-car crash on County Road 94 in Riverside last night.

Southampton Town Police said dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the crash at about 7 p.m. Responding officers located an overturned vehicle in a wooded area off CR 94, about a half-mile west of the county jail.

The sole occupant, an unresponsive male, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by a Riverhead Fire Department heavy rescue unit.

Police did not release the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Southampton Town Police detectives are investigating.