The North Fork Environmental Council and the North Fork Audubon Society will hold the next meeting of its plastic reduction and elimination project on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Peconic Lane Community Center in Peconic.

The mission of the project is to eliminate single use plastics throughout the community.

“It’s in our bays, Sound, creeks; along our roadways, in our trees and on our beaches. It destroys our wildlife, it poisons birds, fish, mammals and makes it way up the food chain. It is not biodegradable. It never goes away. We have solutions. We need YOU to help implement them,” the groups said in an announcement of the Jan. 22 meeting.

“We will be planning next steps.”

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Peconic Lane Community Center is located at 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, just north of the Recreation Center.