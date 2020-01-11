The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Jennifer Morales has not been seen since leaving a residence on East Main Street yesterday. She is described as white, 5’-2” tall, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.