A wind advisory is in effect today until 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The advisory affects Long Island, New York City, southern Connecticut and portions of northeast New Jersey.

A gale warning is in effect for the eastern Long Island Sound until 4 p.m. Winds will gust to 45 kt. Seas 3-5 ft. Some ferry departures from Orient and New London have been canceled this morning.

Strong gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the weather service said.

PSEG-LI is reporting scattered power outages across the island this morning.

After morning showers, mostly sunny conditions will return late morning into the afternoon as winds gradually weaken, the weather service said.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today with highs in the 60s, more than 20 degrees above normal for this date. Some record high temperatures may be broken today, the weather service said.

A cold front arrives tonight that will bring more seasonable weather with it, with lows in the 30s. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be in the low 40s.