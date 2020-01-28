Audrey H. Hazzard of Riverhead died at her home on Jan. 28, 2020. She was 66 years old.

She was predeceased by her parents Emil and Lorraine (Poudel) Breitenbach. She is survived by her husband Robert, sister Jane Lewin, brother Emil (Diane) Breitenbach, children Rebecca (Brian) Hazzard-Corwin, Helene (John) Hazzard-Michalski and Jared Hazzard, and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in East Moriches.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach, envelopes will be provided during the memorial service.

