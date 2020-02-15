The stage adaptation of a tumultuous historical time in England entitled “Wolf Hall” will play at North Fork Community Theatre during the first three weekends of March.

The performance will run March 6 to 8, 14 to 16, and 21 to 23 — Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m.

The turbulent year of 1527 in England culminated in a power keg because Henry VIII lacked a male heir and years of political and religious unrest. Thomas Cromwell rose to power as an advisor to the king, mercenary and ruthless Machiavellian.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance online or by phone (631)298-4500. Tickets may be available at the box office the day of the show.

The show was adapted for the Royal British Theater Company by Mike Poulton from the novel by Hilary Mantel.