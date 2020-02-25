Karen Ann Helinski of Southold died on Feb. 24, 2020. She was 58 years old.

She was born in Greenport to Jane (Orlowski) and Anthony Domaleski. She was raised in Cutchogue and was a lifelong resident of the North Fork. She graduated from Mattituck High School and attended college and studied marketing at CW Post of Long Island University.

She married her husband, Thomas on Nov. 15, 1986 in Cutchogue and lived in Southold with him in Southold for 33 years.

She worked as a CPA and owned an accounting firm. She also served as the treasurer for the Southold Fire District and attended mass at Saint Patrick’s RC Church.

Her hobbies included making jewelry, taking summer boat rides in Peconic Bay, and spending time with her daughter. The pair were often spotted around town, such as browsing at the Book Cottage or attending a fundraiser at the firehouse.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Alice Domaleski. She is survived by her husband, daughter Kristen (Daniel) Callahan of Watertown, Massachusetts, and her brother John (Vareen) Domaleski of Warren, Rhode Island.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan-Grattan Funeral Home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s RC Church, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.