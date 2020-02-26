A popular halal restaurant is coming to Riverhead.

Shah’s Halal Food is planning an April 1 opening in the Dick’s Sporting Goods shopping plaza on Route 58. Shah’s will be located next to Buffalo Wild Wings, in the space previously occupied by Sabrosa Mexican Grill.

A marketing representative met with the Architectural Review Board this afternoon to discuss signage for the restaurant. The sign permits were the last step, said Le’Verne Martin of Universal Signs. He said Shah’s already has its building permits and interior work is getting underway. Shah’s Halal is opening in the former Sabrosa Mexican Grill location next to Buffalo Wild Wings. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Shah’s was founded by Kahlid Mashriqi in 2005 with a food cart in Richmond Hill, Queens. Mashriqi has expanded to 34 locations — restaurants, food carts and food trucks — across the country, said spokesperson Elaine La Personierie of Wink PR. He has franchised a number of locations, but owns and operates most of them, including the new place in Riverhead — which will be his ninth restaurant on Long Island, LaPersonierie said.

“The food is freshly prepared, high-quality and delicious — and reasonably priced,” LaPersonierie said. “That’s what makes it so popular.”

The restaurant offers platters, gyros, salads and sandwiches — all authentic, certified halal food. There are vegetarian options, too, including falafel and hummus. Meals are all under $10. Shah’s is about to launch a late-night menu, too, LaPersonierie said.

Shah’s will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m, till 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on April 1 with an offer of free lunch from 12 to 2 p.m. Chicken and rice platter. Courtesy photo: Noah Fecks Philly cheesesteak. Courtesy photo: Noah Fecks