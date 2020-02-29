The East End Emerald Society honored the 2020 grand marshal of the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade last night at a dinner at the Vineyards in Aquebogue.

Dawn Thomas, the first woman to be named grand marshal of the parade since its inception in 2014, received her top hat and shillelagh at the event, which featured the Suffolk County Police Emerald Society Pipe Band.

Past grand marshals of the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade:

2014- Jack Cuddy

2015 – Allen Smith

2016- Sean McCabe

2017- James Wooten

2018- Sean Walter

2019- Joseph Grattan Sr.

The Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place this year on March 28, on Main Road in Jamesport. The parade steps off at 1 pm. at Washington Avenue.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Emil Breitenbach Jr.