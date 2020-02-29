Riverhead Police made 54 arrests, including one juvenile, in the month of January, according to data released last week by the police department.

According to the data, the breakdown of arrests and charges in December were:

Aggravated unlicensed operation (7)

Alcohol consumption, public (1)

Assault (1)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (3)

Criminal possession of stolen property (1)

Criminal possession of a weapon (3)

Criminal contempt (2)

Driving while intoxicated (11)

Endangering the welfare of a child (1)

Forcible touching (3)

Grand larceny (1)

Harassment (4)

Leaving the scene MVA (1)

Menacing (1)

Obstruction government administration (1)

Petit larceny (4)

Unlawful possession of marijuana (2)

Warrants (7)

Thirty-five prisoners were detained in January, according to the report.

There were 118 criminal incidents reported in January, down from 123 the month before.

Riverhead Police received 2,650 calls in the month of January. In addition to the 123 criminal incidents there were 2,532 reports of noncriminal incidents.

The 100 criminal incidents reported included:

Arson (1)

Assault (2)

Burglary (2)

Criminal mischief (16)

Criminal trespass (1)

Endangering the welfare of a child (1)

Forcible touching (1)

Forgery (2)

Fraud (3)

Graffiti (1)

Grand larceny (13)

Harassment (28)

Identity theft (2)

Illegal dumping (2)

Menacing (1)

Parole violation (1)

Petit larceny (31)

Public lewdness (1)

Rape (1)

Robbery (1)

Stolen vehicle (4)

Theft of service (2)

Violate an order of protection (1)

Noncriminal incident calls included a wide variety of things, from responding to ambulance calls, known as “aided cases” (385), automatic alarms (237) suspicious person/suspicious vehicle reports (86), disturbances (84), disputes (29), dangerous conditions (23), and town code violations (16).

There were 80 calls classified as domestic incidents last months.

Police responded to four calls for overdoses in January, none fatal.

Police responded to 155 motor vehicle accidents in January. None were fatal.

Police issued 1,142 summonses last month, including 210 parking tickets.

