Police are investigating a stabbing late last night on Oakland Drive West in Riverhead.

Peconic Bay Medical Center notified police at about 11:20 p.m. last night of an assault victim.

The victim reported being stabbed in his left arm by an unknown assailant who fled the area. The assault took place in the area of Unity Park on Oakland Drive West.

The Riverhead Police detective division was notified and responded to Peconic Bay Medical Center to assist in the investigation. The victim was unable to provide a description of the assailant. He was treated for a puncture wound to his upper left arm and released.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.