Glenn Barry Kantor of Southampton died in his home on Feb. 25, 2020. He was 70 years old.

He played all woodwind instruments, but was best known for his clarinet skills. He started his professional career at the age of 16 in the Catskill Mountains and later played principal clarinet with both the 19th Army Band and 319th Army Band.

He held the principal clarinet position with the Sound Symphony Orchestra since 1985.

He taught music in the public school system for over 20 years and maintained a private music studio in his home where he taught private lessons. He also served as the rehearsal and music director for Big Band East. He played saxophone for over 20 years for Big Band East.

He was a resident of Southampton for over 40 years.

He is survived by his brother Spencer (Roni), former wives Stacy and Janet, daughter Corinne, and grandson Tamas.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be sent to the funeral home.