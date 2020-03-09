Thirty-seven more patients tested positive for coronavirus in New York State, bringing the state total to 142 and making New York the state with the most confirmed cases in the country, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference this morning.

An additional 12 cases were also confirmed in Nassau County today for a total of 17 cases.

The only Suffolk County patient so far who has tested positive is a man in his early 40s, who is hospitalized in Southampton Hospital after being transferred from Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport last Thursday.

County Executive Steven Bellone could not give information about whether there was exposure of anyone at Eastern Long Island Hospital or if anyone there is under quarantine.

One person who was in close contact with the Suffolk County confirmed case is currently in mandatory quarantine, according to County Executive Steven Bellone. Thirty-five people in Suffolk County are currently being monitored on voluntary quarantine.

Another 22 students are also being monitored after they were recalled from their SUNY study abroad programs in affected countries this week. Most of the recalled study abroad students chose to quarantine themselves at home rather than in a SUNY-provided dorm.

Suffolk County has tested 18 patients for coronavirus so far, with one testing positive and some test results still pending.

Seven more confirmed cases were also announced in New York City today, bringing its total to 19.

As the virus spreads across New York, officials are considering more drastic measures to contain the spread of the disease.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio urged residents of New York City to work from home if possible and to stagger work schedules to reduce the number of crowded public spaces.

Cuomo announced a new policy for New York schools that would require a 24-hour initial school closure if a student tests positive. “After that, we will make an assessment of the situation and the facts and make a determination going forward,” Cuomo said.

Shoreham-Wading River closed all schools this morning after district officials learned a staff member’s spouse may be infected with the illness. In New York City, Columbia University has also canceled classes March 9 and 10, and Hofstra University has canceled all in-person classes this week.

Scarsdale school district in Westchester also closed its schools today until March 18 after a middle school worker tested positive.

The majority of New York’s cases are related to the New Rochelle outbreak in Westchester County, where an attorney was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Cuomo is also in talks with state lawmakers to expedite a bill that would ensure quarantined workers are still paid during the outbreak.

“We have a significant number of people now on quarantine,” Cuomo said. “We don’t want to add to the burden we’re creating. But for the business community, it’s in their interest that people stay home and stop the spread.”

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.