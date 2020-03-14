The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in New York increased by 100 since yesterday, to a total of 524, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a phone conference with the media this morning.

He also confirmed the state’s first reported death, an 82-year-old Brooklyn woman whom Cuomo said was also suffering from emphysema. The woman died in a New York City hospital last night, he said.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to “keep it in context.” An elderly person with an underlying condition who contracts coronavirus is in a “grave situation,” just as that person would be if she contracted seasonal flu.

“And that’s what we’re going to see playing out here as the general rule,” he said.

The number of confirmed cases in Suffolk increased to 33, the governor said. That is an increase of five from the 28 cases he reported yesterday afternoon.

More counties across the state are now reporting cases for the first time.

But the numbers are irrelevant, Cuomo stressed again.

“Nobody believes there are only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today. We believe there are thousands of people who have coronavirus, maybe tens of thousands,” he said.

“We believe there are thousands of people, maybe tens of thousands who have had coronavirus and have resolved and never knew they had it. So, the 524 cases doesn’t mean there are 524 positive people; it means the testing capacity is going up. The more you test the more you will find it,” he said.

The governor announced plans for a second drive-through testing center to be located on Long Island, but he did not disclose a location.

He also announced that the State Department of Financial Services will now require insurance companies to waive copays for tele-health visits. This action aims to encourage New Yorkers to seek medical attention from their homes rather than visit a hospital or doctor’s office — ultimately reducing strain on the healthcare system and preventing further spread of the virus, the governor said.

The previously announced waiver of the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance takes effect today, Cuomo said.

As for school closings, school districts have the authority to decide whether to close schools, Cuomo said. But the school district must close a school for 24 hours if someone in the school tests positive, to allow for disinfection and assessment, in consultation with the health department. Otherwise, the decision to close “is purely a local decision,” he said.

Cuomo said he is discussing with state legislative leaders what should be done about political petitions, which must be signed and filed with the board of elections by April 2.

“We don’t want people circulating political petitions now, going door-to-door,” he said.

“So we need to end the petition process and determine how people qualify for the election,” he said.

Suffolk County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Garcia today urged Republican committee members and campaigns to mobilize and get all their signatures collected this weekend.

“While we do not know exactly what decisions will be made,” he wrote, “we MUST ensure that our Republican candidates are qualified for the ballot.”

Of the 524 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany County: 3

Broome County: 1

Delaware County: 1

Dutchess County: 3

Herkimer County: 1

Monroe County: 2

Nassau County: 68

New York City: 213

Orange County: 6

Rockland County: 10

Saratoga: 3

Schenectady: 1

Suffolk County: 33

Tioga County: 1

Tompkins County: 1

Ulster County: 5

Westchester County: 172

