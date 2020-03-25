Janet L. (Tuthill) Richardson died Friday, March 20, 2020 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. She was 80.

The daughter of Herbert Tuthill Sr. and Lulu (Fisher) Tuthill, she was born Sept. 21, 1939, in Southampton, New York.

For many years, she worked as a clerk for Southampton Town Police Department. Family members said she was a talented quilter and a fabulous cook, especially at preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

Predeceased by her husband, Jack C. Richardson she is survived by her children Kim Richardson and Lisa (Richardson) Bennett and her husband Chris; granddaughters Lindsey and Chelsea; sister Lorraine Juhl and brother Herbert Tuthill. She was also predeceased by her brothers Arthur and Harrison Tuthill.

She will be buried next to her husband at Calverton National Cemetery in a private service, due to restrictions in place with the COVID-19 virus. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date at Tuthill-Mangaro Funeral Home.

Condolences may he left at Manganofh.com <http://Manganofh.com>