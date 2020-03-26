Stony Brook University Hospital has established a coronavirus triage area at the South P Lot testing facility located at the corner of Stony Brook Road and South Drive on the university campus.

The triage area, which opened Monday, is staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and emergency medicine nurses, Stony Brook Medicine said in a press release.

All patients seeking emergency medical care should report to the Emergency Department entrance at the hospital, where they will be evaluated by staff to determine the most appropriate care setting. This may include the main Emergency Department or the field ER triage area at the university’s South P Lot. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. patients driving to the ED entrance will be greeted and screened while in their vehicles.

The goal of the triage service is to separate patients with cold and flu-like symptoms from others seeking emergent care, in order to provide all patients with a streamlined environment for care and treatment, Stony Brook Medicine said in a press release.

Stony Brook Medicine has also established a coronavirus triage phone line for the community: (631) 638-1320. Registered nurses are available to answer calls from 8 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday. Callers will be evaluated and directed to the appropriate healthcare setting for assistance, as needed.

Patients should not go to the coronavirus patient triage area in the South P Lot unless directed to do so by the Stony Brook Medicine Emergency Department staff, the hospital said.

The main emergency department will remain operational as usual.