Schools across New York will remain closed for at least two more weeks as the state continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

With the number of coronavirus infections continuing to increase in the New York, the schools must remain closed in the effort to “flatten the curve” by reducing the number of infections.

The governor on March 18 closed schools in New York for two weeks, a period that ends April 1. He said at the time he would reassess the situation and decide whether to extend it.

Schools will remain closed through April 15, with the possibility of another extension when the governor reassesses the situation as that date nears.

The state requirement that schools are in session for a minimum of 180 days has been waived through April 15, Cuomo said.

School districts will be required to maintain the distance learning and meal programs they implemented at the governor’s direction on March 18, he said.