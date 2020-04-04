Riverhead Town’s state of emergency remains in effect and all town buildings, except the police station, remain closed to the public.
The town has now closed basketball courts, dog parks, pickle ball courts and the Stotzky Park hockey rink and skate park. See story. Playgrounds at all town parks were already closed.
A second Riverhead Town Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief David Hegermiller said yesterday. The officer is recuperating at home, he said.
The Riverhead SAFE program, which offers seniors 60 and older, medically fragile individuals and veterans free delivery of prepaid essentials purchased from participating merchants, is up and running, the town said in a press release. Those who wish to participate may register at: www.townofriverheadny.gov. Any questions may be directed to: 631-727-3200 Ext 211 or emailed to: [email protected]
The town has a Spanish-speaking officer at the information desk in town hall Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, available to answer questions about the coronavirus outbreak, Hegermiller said.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.