Riverhead Town’s state of emergency remains in effect and all town buildings, except the police station, remain closed to the public.

The town has now closed basketball courts, dog parks, pickle ball courts and the Stotzky Park hockey rink and skate park. See story. Playgrounds at all town parks were already closed.

A second Riverhead Town Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief David Hegermiller said yesterday. The officer is recuperating at home, he said. Town workers picking up grocery orders at Gala Fresh Foods this week for delivery to residents in the Riverhead SAFE program. Photo: Peter Blasl

The Riverhead SAFE program, which offers seniors 60 and older, medically fragile individuals and veterans free delivery of prepaid essentials purchased from participating merchants, is up and running, the town said in a press release. Those who wish to participate may register at: www.townofriverheadny.gov. Any questions may be directed to: 631-727-3200 Ext 211 or emailed to: [email protected]

The town has a Spanish-speaking officer at the information desk in town hall Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, available to answer questions about the coronavirus outbreak, Hegermiller said.