The number of Riverhead seniors participating in the town’s “Meals on Wheels” program has more than doubled since the town had to shut down its weekday lunch service at the senior center in Aquebogue.

“Meals on Wheels” was delivering a hot meal to 110 homebound seniors and another 50 to 60 seniors had lunch at the senior center every weekday before the coronavirus outbreak forced the town to end congregate meals at the center on March 10.

The number of “Meals on Wheels” recipients has swelled to 250 people, Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said yesterday.

“It’s maxed out,” Aguiar said. “We have to reorganize and see how we can deal with the excess demand.” Penelope Brown, packs meals into one of the town’s “Meals on Wheels” trucks Thursday morning. Photo: Denise Civiletti

The town this week launched a new program called “Riverhead SAFE,” which was started to provide delivery of groceries and other essentials to seniors 60 and older, who are among the most vulnerable to serious complications from the coronavirus disease and are urged by health officials to stay home during this crisis.

RiverheadSAFE been extended to include the medically fragile and veterans, Aguiar said yesterday.

About 200 seniors had already signed up for the program, she said, and the first deliveries took place on Friday.

People who register for Riverhead SAFE can have essential items from participating merchants delivered to their homes. They must pay for the order by credit card over the phone. Town employees will pick up and deliver the orders. The delivery service is free.

The idea is to provide seniors and other vulnerable residents with touchless delivery of essential items at their doorsteps, Aguiar said.

How ‘Riverhead SAFE’ program works

To participate, residents must register. Click here to register online.

To request a delivery, a registered resident must call Riverhead SAFE at 631-727-3200 ext. 211 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The delivery will take place the next day.

The resident will then call a participating merchant to place the order. There is a maximum of 12 items.

Deliveries will take place Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click here to see the list of participating merchants. The list is updated daily.