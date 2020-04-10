Island Harvest will be distributing 10 pallets of nonperishable and perishable food today at Stotzky Park from 1 to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.
The distribution site will be in the parking lot off Columbus Avenue. Distribution will be made to drive-ups on Columbus Avenue and walk-ups in the parking lot. The town is asking walk-ups for today’s food distribution to enter Stotzky Park from Pulaski Street at the baseball field, rather than Columbus Avenue, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said.
Vehicles driving up to the food distribution site will enter from Columbus Avenue, he said. In the interest of safety, the town wants to keep pedestrians away from the flow of vehicular traffic, the chief said.
Each person or vehicle will be given one bag of food, the town said in a press release on Tuesday.
