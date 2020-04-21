Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo and Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio are calling for President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare the coronavirus pandemic an act of international terrorism by the People’s Republic of China.

A declaration of international terrorism would allow access to a relief fund established after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that Palumbo said has almost $1 trillion in it.

That would allow insurance companies to pay business claims for lost income under a business policy’s terrorism clause, according to Palumbo. The insurance companies would then be reimbursed by the federal government from the relief fund, he said.

The declaration would provide an avenue for assistance to small businesses that are suffering from the COVID-19 closure orders, he said.

“China has been deceitful and intentionally lied,” Palumbo said. He said China as repeatedly changed date regarding infected persons and deaths.

“And most importantly and most egregiously they allowed flights from China to continue internationally with impunity while they still domestically in China wouldn’t allow flights in and out of Wuhan. They shut it down, closed it down. yet allowed their residents to fly internationally,” Palumbo said.

The assemblyman, a former prosecutor, said the Chinese government’s actions meet the criteria under the federal statute that defines international terrorism. Referencing the U.S. Code (18 USC 2231) he said China’s actions were acts dangerous to human life, that would be criminal if committed within the jurisdiction to the United States or any state, that appears to be intended to influence the policy of the U.S. government by coercion, occurring outside the territory of the United States/

“We’re not asking for a declaration of war,” Palumbo said, “just a simple terrorism declaration.”

Palumbo and Giglio held the press conference this afternoon in Palumbo’s district office in downtown Riverhead.

On addition to seeking the terrorism declaration, Palumbo called on the state attorney general to sue China on behalf of the State of New York for the “billions of dollars lost… as a result of China’s negligence and arrogance,” he said.

Giglio, a small business owner, said, “I know firsthand the pain the business community is suffering.”

“Businesses are on life support,” she said. “This could have been avoided if the quarantine took place in China, but it didn’t,” she said.

She said local businesses have had difficulty accessing the SBA loans and workers are having difficulties accessing unemployment benefits.

“Our businesses and unemployed workers need help,” Giglio said.

“Let’s call it what it is. It is an act of terrorism,” the councilwoman said.

The elected officials were joined by Gary Pollakusky, president of the Rocky Point-Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce and board member of the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency, and Robert Gerety of the Suffolk County Restaurants and Taverns Association.

“Main Street, America is hurting. Our businesses are in crisis,” Pollakusky said. He called on the president and governor to make sure the insurance polices are “paid without prejudice.”

Gerety echoed that sentiment. “We’ve been paying into these insurance policies for years and years. Now when you need them, they disappear,” Gerety said.

“We’ve been closed for 35 days. There’s no revenue coming in. We do need help,” Gerety said. “If we don’t get it at least half of our membership will not survive. Everybody’s life’s work will go right down the tubes.”

Palumbo, a three-term assemblyman, is currently seeking election to the State Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), who is retiring after 44 years in office. Giglio, a three-term councilwoman in Riverhead, is running for Palumbo’s Second Assembly District seat.

Giglio’s opponent in the race is former Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, who said the press conference was “bizarre” and accused the officials of “grandstanding.”

“Nurses need PPE, today. Small business owners need relief, now. Folks can’t get through to unemployment, people are scared, and Jodi and Tony have decided to play UN delegates?”

“This silly idea will be in court forever,” Jens-Smith said.