From kindergarten to fourth grade, students of Riley Avenue Elementary School are still making artwork despite being stuck at home. The students are working on a variety of creative interdisciplinary projects using the remote learning setting.
“It is so important for students to remain engaged in art,” said art teacher Melissa Haupt. “I am so proud of their creativeness, resolve and love of art.”
Kindergartners have created art pieces in the style of books by Mo Willems– writer of books such as “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “We Are In A Book!”
Third graders took a virtual field trip to Van Gogh’s Museum in the Netherlands. They then drew their bedroom in the style of Van Gogh.
First graders designed “Under the Sea” collages to understand elements of art and spacing. Second graders worked on contour line drawings and fourth graders created a mixed media self-portrait to emphasize proportion.
Source: Riverhead Central School District press release
