This is a time of great uncertainty and heartache for the residents of Long Island and across this nation. COVID-19 has brought our everyday lives to a halt and attacked the most vulnerable in our society. The headlines in the morning papers astound us and leave us with tears and heavy hearts.

Today was no exception with the news of great loss in nursing homes throughout the region. For so many of the men and women who are on the frontline of this fight providing care for those living in these facilities, the losses are personal and feel like the loss of a family member.

We cannot begin to understand the pain they feel and the stress they are under but want to let them know their dedication is greatly appreciated by our entire community. Nursing home staff provide care to our elderly, disabled, medically fragile and our veterans and are there for our families in a time of need. We are extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses, cooks, cleaners and everyone else who answers the bell to be there for residents day in and day out.

We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their selfless service and dedication. We know the time they have spent away from their families to care for ours. We know they are faced with equipment and staffing challenges. We feel their pain when they face loss, cheer with them when they help someone recover and we pray for their health and safety.

We remain committed to helping nursing homes in this continuing fight. We will work to ensure that they have the supplies and staff they need and stand ready to assist in any way possible.

Most importantly, we hope they know how deeply their efforts and selfless care means to our entire region. They are the heroes who will help us get through this, we stand with them and thank them for their service.

Editor’s note: The senators issued this joint statement on April 27, 2020.