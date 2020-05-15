The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office yesterday participated in a “Thank You Parade” at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Sheriff’s deputies, correction officers, fire departments, police Departments and the New York State Police, participated in the parade to honor frontline healthcare workers.

Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr., a two-time cancer survivor, was on hand to express his gratitude to the medical professionals.

“On behalf of the men and women of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and all of the first responders here today, we want to honor you —- you are our heroes,” Toulon said, “not only for everything you do battling COVID-19, but treating patients every single day. We thank you, we salute you, and we love you.”

RiverheadLOCAL video by Peter Blasl

Photos courtesy of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office