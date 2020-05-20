Two Lake Grove residents are facing felony drug charges in connection with a fatal overdose in Riverhead late last month, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced in a press release today.

Riverhead Police responded to a 911 call for an adult male suffering an apparent fatal narcotic overdose in late April, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. A preliminary investigation conducted by the Riverhead Town Police detective division revealed evidence indicating that the victim fatally overdosed on fentanyl, the release said.

The East End Drug Task Force conducted an extensive investigation into the origin of the fentanyl, which resulted in the arrest of Edward Primavera, 30, and Brooke Edwards, 35, and the execution of a search warrant at their residence in Lake Grove on May 18 by members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force, Suffolk County Narcotics Squad, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct and the New York State Police, according to the district attorney’s office.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, fentanyl, $1,521 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and packaging materials consistent with drug sales.

Primavera is charged with: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a C felony; and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, an A misdemeanor.

Edwards is charged with: two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B felony; two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A misdemeanor; and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, an A misdemeanor.

Primavera and Edwards were arraigned yesterday and were released on supervised release with drug and alcohol conditions. They are due back in court on July 22.

“Preliminary data has indicated that Suffolk County is experiencing an uptick in overdoses during the pandemic, which is obviously very concerning,” Sini said.

“Whenever there is a fatal overdose, we treat that investigation similarly to a homicide; we take immediate steps to try to determine who sold the drugs to that victim,” Sini said.

“I’ve said many times before that we’re not going to arrest ourselves out of the drug epidemic, but law enforcement will continue to be vigilant and to arrest and prosecute drug dealers who are peddling this poison in our communities,” he said.

“These arrests were the result of excellent investigative work by the Riverhead Town Police Department and all the members of the East End Drug Task Force.”

Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller expressed the department’s appreciation to the district attorney and the DA’s East End Drug Task Force “for their unending diligence in the battle against opioids and especially for this investigation into the recent fatal overdose in the Riverhead area.”

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.