Technical issues have taken 911 lines down countywide this morning, local police agencies said in urgent messages to the community.

Riverhead Town Police ask people to call 631-727-4500 extension 352 or extension 602 to report emergencies.

Southampton Town Police ask the public to call 631-728-3400 or 631-728-5000 until the system is restored.

Southold Town Police said the public should call 631-765-2562 until this issue is repaired.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated twice to revise the phone numbers/extensions to call for Riverhead Town Police.

A police press release at 5 a.m. said the public should call 631-727-3200 ext 352 or 602.

A “code red” emergency alert call at 6:10 a.m. said the public should call 631-727-4500 ext. 352 or 802.

Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said in an interview the public should call 631-727-4500 ext. 352 or 602 because of a separate problem with extension 802.

Southampton Town Police in a second press release at 6:48 a.m. advised the public to call (631) 728-3400 or (631) 728-5000 instead of the numbers provided previously.

