Can they go out to play? Can they visit Grandma? What about school?
Peconic Bay Medical Center is hosting a Facebook Live discussion on the effects of COVID-19 on children today. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at this link.
Dr. Barry Goldberg, chief of pediatric cardiology at Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, and PBMC’s medical director, Dr. Jean Cacciabaudo will discuss the effects of the coronavirus on children and the challenges of raising, educating and taking care of our children as Long Island begins to reopen.
The doctors will answer your questions about what you should do to keep your children and your entire family safe and healthy as we move into the summer.
