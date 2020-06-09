Residents who want to buy yard waste permits or pay their water bills in person must do so at the Recreation Department office at Stotzky Park beginning tomorrow and until further notice, the town supervisor’s office announced this afternoon.
The tax receiver’s office, which sells the yard waste permits and collects water district payments, will be transacting business at a walk-up window at the Recreation Department office. Tax receipts will also be available there.
The tax receiver’s office had been operating out of the Recreation Department building on Columbus Avenue, but moved back into Riverhead Town Hall yesterday, when the supervisor reopened town hall to the public “on a limited basis.”
But business transacted by the tax receiver’s office wasn’t limited enough,
“My office creates too much traffic,” Riverhead Receiver of Taxes Laurie Zaneski said today. “We can no longer collect water payments or do yard waste stickers at town hall.”
Town Hall reopened yesterday under restrictions on occupancy, with requirements in place for ID check and wellness check for all visitors.
The walk-up window at the Recreation Department will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Credit cards, cash, and checks will be accepted.
Beach parking permit stickers are also available at the Recreation Department walk-up window.
Residents are reminded to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing when interacting with town employees.
